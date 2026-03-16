Oscar Sound and Music Winners Revealed

The winners of the 98th annual Oscars have been announced, including in the three sound and music categories.

Hollywood, CA (March 16, 2025)—The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced the winners of the 98th annual Oscars on Sunday, March 15, including in the three sound and music categories.

On the night, Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another took home the most awards, picking up six Oscars.

Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, the most-nominated film ever with a record 16 nominations, came away with four, including for Ludwig Goransson’s original score.

“Golden,” the smash hit from KPop Demon Hunters—the most watched Netflix film ever—also made history, as the first K-pop song to receive an Academy Award.

F1 has been a juggernaut in the sound category during this awards season, picking up BAFTA, Critics Choice, Cinema Audio Society and other awards (not to mention a Grammy for its soundtrack), so it was no surprise that it also scooped up an Oscar.

The winners of this year’s Oscars in the sound and music categories are as follows:

Sound

F1

Gareth John, Al Nelson, Gwendolyn Yates Whittle, Gary A. Rizzo and Juan Peralta

Music (Original Score)

Sinners

Ludwig Goransson

Music (Original Song)

Golden

from KPop Demon Hunters; Music and Lyric by EJAE, Mark Sonnenblick, Joong Gyu Kwak, Yu Han Lee, Hee Dong Nam, Jeong Hoon Seon and Teddy Park