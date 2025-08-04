Your browser is out-of-date!

Producer Hitman Howie Tee, Dead at 61

A mainstay of New York hip-hop in the 1980s and early 90s, Howie Tee crafted hits for The Real Roxanne, Color Me Badd and more.

By Clive Young

Producer Hitman Howie Tee (aka Howard Thompson) at Soundtracks Studios on May 15, 1992 in New York City. Photo: Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images.
New York, NY (August 4, 2025)—A mainstay of 1980s and early-90s hip-hop production, Hitman Howie Tee (Howard Thompson) died Saturday, August 2, 2025. Over the course of his career, Thompson produced, wrote with and engineered a number of top acts from the era, including Full Force, The Real Roxanne, Chubb Rock, Special Ed, Heavy D, Bell Biv Devoe, Color Me Badd, Whistle and more. He was 61.

While his cause of death has not been reported, DJ Premier, paying tribute on Instagram, alluded that Thompson had been ill for some time, noting, “It crushed me that he couldn’t speak and had to go through the motions until his passing.”

Howard Anthony Thompson was born on February 2, 1964 in London to West Indian parents, before emigrating to the U.S., where he was raised in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn. While he entered the music industry as a member of early 80s hip-hop act CDIII, which recorded a pair of singles on Prelude Records, he had moved on to production by 1985, as he teamed up with Kangol Kid of U.T.F.O to produce the group Whistle.

Before long, Thompson became an in-house producer at Select Records, working with Chubb Rock (an old friend from his Flatbush days), Special Ed and The Real Roxanne. While he made his name with rap and hip hop, however, it was the early Nineties arrival of New Jack Swing that led to Thompson’s commercial high point, when he co-produced and co-wrote Color Me Badd’s breakout hit “I Wanna Sex You Up” and then produced the follow-up, “All 4 Love,” which topped the Billboard Hot 100 in July 1991. According to DJ Premier’s post, Thompson eventually moved on to scoring commercials.

Questlove honored the late producer on social media, noting, “Second to Mark 45 King, I feel like Howie was such an unsung MONSTER of a producer during hip hop’s early development—I know De La was a life changing moment for us, but Howie was a cat who definitely crossed the aisle when it came to unusual music: I mean for Special Ed, he put The Beatles & Ripple in the same box. I was mind blown.”

Clive Young

Clive Young is the co-editor of Mix Magazine and editor of MixOnline.com. He was the editor in chief of Pro Sound News (Future's U.S. Magazine of the Year - 2019) and is a four-time nominee for "Best Range Of Work By A Single Author" in the annual Neal Awards. He is the author of two books, "Crank It Up: Live Sound Secrets of the Top Tour Engineers," and "Homemade Hollywood: Fans Behind The Camera." Additionally, he has spoken at nearly 500 libraries, universities, museums, academic symposiums and conventions. Young earned an MFA in Creative Writing from Hofstra University and is an adjunct professor at St. Joseph’s University New York.

