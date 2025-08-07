Quick Mix – Blackmagic Design, The Old Sawmills, Focusrite, Live Nation and More

New York, NY (August 7, 2025)—Today’s Quick Mix:
- Blackmagic Design released DaVinci Resolve 20.1 today, a free update that adds support for Apple Immersive Video workflows to DaVinci Resolve Studio for macOS. With it, users can mix and master immersive Apple Spatial Audio Format (ASAF) soundtracks. Fairlight fully supports integrated native operation with up to 7th order Ambisonic busses as well as objects and channels. The 3D panner view is enhanced for ASAF and lets customers place sounds almost anywhere in 3D space including object position, orientation and room simulation. Customers can also import and remix existing 3D audio formats into ASAF for Apple Vision Pro.
- A four-week trial over a 2022 shooting at IAO Studios in Camden, NJ has ended with a conviction of first-degree murder.
- The Old Sawmills, the venerable UK destination studio where Oasis recorded its debut album, Definitely Maybe, is up for sale with an asking price of £1,950,000. Other acts that have recorded on the 32-acre, limited access estate include Robert Plant, The Stone Roses and The Verve.
- Audiomovers has released an update to its LISTENTO application, available now as a free download for all current and new Basic and Pro subscribers. New features let Pro users transmit up to 128 channels of lossless audio, upgraded from the previous limit of 16, and LISTENTO now supports sample rates up to 384 kHz (previously 192 kHz).
Discover more great stories—get a free Mix SmartBrief subscription!
- Donald Barringer, veteran recording engineer for the U.S. Marine Band Recording Lab and loudspeaker circuit board designer, has passed at age 79.
- Focusrite now offers full Windows on Arm compatibility for all generations of its USB audio interfaces; native Arm64 drivers are available to download now from the Focusrite website.
- Mexico is now the world’s third-biggest live music market, according to Live Nation.