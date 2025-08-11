QuickMix – August 11, 2025: Z&H Designs, Wisycom, Italian Foley, GameSoundCon, More!

New York, NY (August 11, 2025)—Today’s QuickMix:
- Z&H Designs has introduced its new Z&H VCA Compressor flagship dynamics processor, a 3U rackmount unit with British-style VU meters and tactile push switches. Designed in the UK and shipping from China, the unit runs $1,999 US.
- Early registration has opened for the annual GameSoundCon professional conference for video game music and sound design. Returning this fall for both in-person and online attendees, the event will take place at the Marriott Burbank Convention Center in Burbank, CA, on October 28–29.
- At the Viña Del Mar International Song Festival in Chile, radio frequency coordination specialist Stage Servicios oversaw the live and televised event’s RF using a Wisycom MAT288 multi-zone antenna system, along with MTK982 IEM transmitters and MPR50-IEM receivers.
- NSS Magazine asks “Are Foley Artists Still A Thing” as it explores the company Marinelli Sound Effects in Rome, Italy.
- Behind the Scenes received a donation from AC Power Distribution (ACPD), a brand of ACT Entertainment, during this year’s CineGear Expo in Los Angeles. The check was presented by ACPD Vice President James Davey to Behind the Scenes Board Member Paul Royalty representing a portion of the proceeds from sales of ACPD’s LunchBoxPD data and power distribution system. This donation was made possible through ACT Entertainment’s participation in the BTS Pledge of Support Program.