Recording Academy P&E Wing Honors Jimmy Douglass

Santa Monica, CA (March 2, 2026)—The Recording Academy’s Producers & Engineers Wing honored legendary producer, engineer, mixer, and five-time Grammy winner Jimmy Douglass during Grammy Week in Los Angeles. The event, held at The Preserve LA , was part of the run-up to Music’s Biggest Night, denoted the P&E Wing’s 25th anniversary.

Following opening remarks from P&E Wing Vice President Maureen Droney and P&E Wing Co-Chairs Marcella Araica and David “Swagg” Harris, Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. introduced a tribute celebrating Douglass’ many contributions to music production. Douglass took the stage to accept the honor, followed by a live performance by his longtime friends, The System—aka David Frank and Mic Murphy—to close the program on a high note.

Douglass’ versatility has shaped numerous landmark recordings, ranging from Aretha Franklin to The Rolling Stones and collaborations with Timbaland on projects by JAY-Z, Justin Timberlake and Missy Elliott, among many others. The event welcomed hundreds of guests from across the music and audio communities, featuring sponsor activations, live demonstrations and curated hospitality experiences throughout The Preserve’s expansive indoor and outdoor spaces.

Throughout the night, sponsors hosted immersive activations and hospitality lounges across the venue’s bungalows and conference rooms. Red carpet arrivals and on-site photography captured the celebration as notable guests from across the recording industry gathered in support of the honoree.