Recording Pioneer Jack Leahy Remembered

Former founder of Funky Features, Russian Hill Recording, Talking House and Crescendo was a key figure in shaping the San Francisco music and recording scene from the 1970s on.

(A note from John Storyk, Founding Partner, WSDG, who called Mix over the weekend to let us know that a true recording pioneer had passed away. More information to follow as it becomes available.)

It is with great sadness that I share news of the passing of Jack Leahy, a dear friend and longtime associate, who passed away last week surrounded by his wife, Martha, and family in their New Orleans home.

A respected member of the San Francisco Bay Area professional audio community, Jack co-founded Russian Hill Recording Studios in 1978—after a long run in helping to shape the local San Francisco culture through his company Funky Features, which created the iconic graphics and poster art for the Fillmore and Avalon Ballroom, among other venues—and played an important role in shaping the region’s music and recording landscape. WSDG was proud to know Jack not only as a colleague and friend, but also as a client, collaborating with him on projects including the legendary Talking House and Crescendo studios in San Francisco.

Beyond his contributions to the recording industry, Jack and his wife Martha were dedicated supporters of music education and community development. As advisors and board members of the Ellis Marsalis Center for Music in New Orleans, they helped advance opportunities for future generations of musicians. WSDG was honored to work alongside Jack in the creation of the center’s professional teaching studio.

Jack’s passion for music, commitment to excellence, and generosity of spirit left a lasting impact on everyone fortunate enough to know and work with him. He will be deeply missed, but his legacy will continue through the many people, projects, and institutions he helped inspire.

Our thoughts are with Martha, his family, friends and colleagues during this difficult time.

—John Storyk