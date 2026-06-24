Seen on the Scene: InfoComm 2026, Part 3
InfoComm 2026 was a hit, packing the Las Vegas Convention Center with exhibitors and attendees. Here’s just some of what we saw at the show!
Las Vegas, NV (June 24, 2025)—InfoComm returned to the Las Vegas County Convention Center last week, and while many in attendance were not sure what to expect given the current economic climate of uncertainty, tariffs and more, the show was a hit. Here’s just a smattering of what we saw onsite; don’t pass up
Part One and Part Two!
DAS Audio introduced the new MIA Series at InfoComm; based around seven models, it includes the MIA-X5 (5-inch coaxial point source loudspeaker, 120° conical coverage); MIA-X6 (6-inch coaxial; 120° conical coverage); and MIA-X8 (8-inch coaxial; 110° conical coverage), seen here. Photo: Future.
Meyer Sound presented its new Tigra and 1800-LFC speakers, first sneak-peeked during NAMM and released in March. The two offerings adapt certain elements of Meyer’s high-end Panther touring technology, bringing them into a more compact form suitable for performing arts centers, music venues, houses of worship and corporate environments. Photo: Future.
d&b audiotechnik brought along its CL-Series, including the CCLi, the installed version of the CCL Compact Cardioid Line Array; while it matches the mobile version, it also offers several features tailored to installed applications. Photo: Future.
EAW’s new NT116S 16-inch powered subwoofer earned a Mix Best of Show-InfoComm Award. The NT116S delivers 135 dB SPL and 25 Hz extension, and integrated rigging options allow it to be integrated to a flown array of NT206L or deployed as a standalone LF solution. Photo: Future.
1 Sound launched its Panorama Series and Sona 35 loudspeakers, and announced it now offers wood finishes in its custom shop, but that wasn’t all it had on hand. A number of its Tower Systems—the Tower LCC84 & SUB310 (left) and Tower LCC44 & CSUB610 (right) made the trip to Las Vegas too. Photo: Future.
There was more than loudspeakers on the show floor, of course. Waves Audio continues to turn heads with its compact LV1 Classic mixers. Photo: Future.
Clive Young is the co-editor of Mix Magazine and editor of MixOnline.com. He was the editor in chief of Pro Sound News (Future's U.S. Magazine of the Year - 2019) and is a four-time Neal Award nominee. He is the author of two books and has spoken at more than 500 libraries, universities, museums, academic symposiums and conventions. Young earned an MFA in Creative Writing from Hofstra University and is an adjunct professor at St. Joseph’s University New York.