Shortlist Voting Ends Tomorrow! Voting Timelines: Oscars, MPSE, CAS Awards

The Oscars for Best Sound, Best Original Score and Best Song became part of the “Shortlist” process this year, and December 15 is the final day to winnow the field down to 10 potential nominees in Sound and 15 each in Score and Song.
From December 10 – 15, members of the individual branches in the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences will be voting on a “Shortlist” of nominees in the categories Best Sound (10 nominees), Best Original Score (15 nominees) and Best Original Song (15 nominees). Those Shortlist finalists will be announced on December 21, and on January 27 will be voted on by Academy members when Final Nominations Voting opens.
In the meantime, don’t forget these important dates coming up for nominations and voting in multiple categories for the Oscars, MPSE Golden Reel Awards and Cinema Audio Society Awards
OSCARS
12/10/21 Preliminary voting begins
12/15/21 Preliminary voting ends
12/21/21 Oscar Shortlists Announcement
- 10 nominees in Best Sound
- 15 nominees in Best Original Score
- 15 nominees in Best Original Song
12/31/21 Eligibility period ends
01/27/22 Nominations voting begins
02/01/22 Nominations voting ends
02/08/22 Oscar Nominations Announcement
03/17/22 Finals voting begins
03/22/22 Finals voting ends
03/27/22 94th Oscars Telecast
MPSE GOLDEN REEL AWARDS
12/20/20 Nomination voting begins
01/17/22 Nomination voting ends
01/24/22 Nominees announce
01/31/22 Blue Ribbon voting begins
03/04/22 Blue Ribbon voting ends
03/13/22 69th Golden Reel Awards
CAS AWARDS
12/21/21 Entry Submissions due
01/06/22 Nomination Ballot Voting Begins
01/18/22 Nomination Ballot Voting Ends
01/25/22 Final Nominees announced
02/24/22 Final Voting Begins
03/08/22 Final Voting Ends
03/19/22 58th Annual CAS Awards