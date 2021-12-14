Shortlist Voting Ends Tomorrow! Voting Timelines: Oscars, MPSE, CAS Awards

December 15 is the final day to vote for the shortlist of 10 potential nominees in Sound and 15 each in Score and Song.

From December 10 – 15, members of the individual branches in the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts & Sciences will be voting on a “Shortlist” of nominees in the categories Best Sound (10 nominees), Best Original Score (15 nominees) and Best Original Song (15 nominees). Those Shortlist finalists will be announced on December 21, and on January 27 will be voted on by Academy members when Final Nominations Voting opens.

In the meantime, don’t forget these important dates coming up for nominations and voting in multiple categories for the Oscars, MPSE Golden Reel Awards and Cinema Audio Society Awards

OSCARS

12/10/21 Preliminary voting begins

12/15/21 Preliminary voting ends

12/21/21 Oscar Shortlists Announcement

10 nominees in Best Sound

15 nominees in Best Original Score

15 nominees in Best Original Song

12/31/21 Eligibility period ends

01/27/22 Nominations voting begins

02/01/22 Nominations voting ends

02/08/22 Oscar Nominations Announcement

03/17/22 Finals voting begins

03/22/22 Finals voting ends

03/27/22 94th Oscars Telecast

MPSE GOLDEN REEL AWARDS

12/20/20 Nomination voting begins

01/17/22 Nomination voting ends

01/24/22 Nominees announce

01/31/22 Blue Ribbon voting begins

03/04/22 Blue Ribbon voting ends

03/13/22 69th Golden Reel Awards

CAS AWARDS

12/21/21 Entry Submissions due

01/06/22 Nomination Ballot Voting Begins

01/18/22 Nomination Ballot Voting Ends

01/25/22 Final Nominees announced

02/24/22 Final Voting Begins

03/08/22 Final Voting Ends

03/19/22 58th Annual CAS Awards