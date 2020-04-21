Shure Celebrates 95 Years in Professional Audio

With nearly a century of innovation and industry-defining technology advancements, Shure has helped shape the professional audio industry as we know it.

NILES, IL., APRIL 20, 2020 – Shure Incorporated is proud to celebrate its 95th year as an industry leader in audio technology. From its humble beginnings in 1925 as a one-man company selling radio parts kits, Shure has a rich legacy of innovations in audio, and today, offers a diverse portfolio of game-changing and industry standard wired and wireless microphones, personal and professional listening products, and conferencing and meeting solutions. Shure products are now sold in more than 120 countries, and through the decades, they have been used around the world by such luminaries as Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., Elvis Presley, Pope Francis, Nelson Mandela, The Beatles, and every United States President since Franklin D. Roosevelt.

Important product innovations throughout the Company’s 95-year history include:

Unidyne ® I Model 55, the first unidirectional microphone with a single moving coil dynamic element.

I Model 55, the first unidirectional microphone with a single moving coil dynamic element. SM58 ® microphone, the industry standard worldwide for live vocal performance.

microphone, the industry standard worldwide for live vocal performance. Vagabond 88, the world’s first handheld wireless microphone.

SE Earphones, premium, “in-ear” earphones with Sound Isolating ™ technology and unique sound signatures.

technology and unique sound signatures. Axient ® Digital, the world’s leading wireless microphone system with intelligent hardware and software to detect and avoid interference.

Digital, the world’s leading wireless microphone system with intelligent hardware and software to detect and avoid interference. KSM8 Dualdyne ™ dual-diaphragm dynamic handheld microphone, featuring a patented cartridge design with ultra-thin diaphragms and groundbreaking reverse airflow technology.

dual-diaphragm dynamic handheld microphone, featuring a patented cartridge design with ultra-thin diaphragms and groundbreaking reverse airflow technology. MOTIV ™ digital microphones and recording solutions that deliver great sound quality anywhere.

digital microphones and recording solutions that deliver great sound quality anywhere. Microflex ® MXW, MXA, and MXC lines of intelligent wired and wireless microphone systems for A/V conferencing and discussion.

MXW, MXA, and MXC lines of intelligent wired and wireless microphone systems for A/V conferencing and discussion. The SM7B microphone, widely used for studio recording, podcasting, and audio blogs.

This past year was another notable one for Shure product innovation. The Company launched TwinPlex™, a revolutionary new subminiature lavalier microphone; the MV88+ Video Kit, a new stereo microphone to enhance content capture on smartphones; Microflex® Advance™ MXA910 with IntelliMix®, a leading solution in ceiling-mounted audio capture technology; and the AONIC line of consumer listening products.

Shure users include people in the spotlight as well as the technicians and engineers behind-the-scenes. Shure products can be found in use at the Super Bowl, the GRAMMYs®, the Olympic games, the Academy Awards, and by local, state, and national governments worldwide. Shure equipment is also embedded in offices of the largest global companies, bringing people together remotely, with clear audio in virtual meetings.

“Whether our customer is a musician, audio engineer, lecturer, broadcaster, videographer, AV integrator, content creator, or simply a music lover, Shure has an innovative audio product to exceed their expectations,” said Christine Schyvinck, Shure President and CEO. “Our founder, S.N. Shure, was dedicated to creating products of exceptional sound quality, durability, and technical innovation. His vision, combined with the passion, expertise, and creativity of our Associates, has led us through 95 years of success. We are very appreciative to all of our customers and channel partners for their support over the years.”

About Shure

Shure (www.shure.com) has been making people sound extraordinary for nearly a century. Founded in 1925, the Company is a leading global manufacturer of audio equipment known for quality, performance, and durability. We make microphones, wireless microphone systems, in-ear monitors, earphones and headphones, conferencing systems, and more. For critical listening, or high-stakes moments on stage, in the studio, and from the meeting room, you can always rely on Shure.

Shure Incorporated is headquartered in Niles, Illinois, in the United States. We have more than 30 manufacturing facilities and regional sales offices throughout the Americas, EMEA, and Asia.