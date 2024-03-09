SMPTE Calls for Tech Summit Papers

Abstracts accepted from March 4 to May 30, 2024; authors to be notified by June 30.

White Plains, N.Y. (March 7, 2024)—SMPTE has announced a call for technical papers for the SMPTE 2024 Media Technology Summit, to be held October 21-24, 2024, at the Loews Hollywood Hotel in Hollywood, Calif.

The Summit will present the latest innovative processes, tools, workflows, interoperability solutions, standards and various other exciting initiatives driving the industry forward, ensuring unwavering quality in the seamless creation, management and delivery of media content. Original, unpublished manuscripts aligning these goals will undergo multi-peer review when submitted as abstracts. Abstracts should fall within the range of 300 to 400 words and will be accepted from March 4 to May 30, 2024. The conference program committee will notify authors of decisions by June 30.

“The worldwide, interconnected nature of the SMPTE 2024 Media Technology Summit explores trends and strategies we expect tech leaders to implement this year and beyond,” said Zandra Clark, co-chair of the 2024 MTS and transmission specialist, Warner Bros. Discovery. “There will be a groundswell of innovation, strategic and operational planning, and technology workflow projects. Your informative collaboration will have an empowering, engaging, and meaningful impact.”

Authors of selected papers will be granted the opportunity to present at the world’s premier peer-reviewed forum dedicated to the exploration of media and entertainment technology. Furthermore, these manuscripts will automatically be considered for publication in the SMPTE Motion Imaging Journal, subject to a separate post-event peer-review process.

Paper topics can include, but are not limited to: 5G, AI and Machine Learning, Color Science, Cloud Media, Communication, Networking, and Broadcast Technologies, Compression, Design and Integration,Digital Cinema, Display Technology, Immersive Media, Sustainability, UHD/HDR, Workflows

Previously published, product-specific, commercial, sales or promotional papers will not be considered for this conference. SMPTE strongly encourages the submission of Student Papers.

SMPTE Emerging Technology Stage sessions are 20-minute-long presentations of a use case, a technical solution, innovative workflows, next-gen technology, web-based production tools, or similar topics, held in an open auditorium with around 30 to 50 seats.

SMPTE welcomes all submissions that promise to be lively, informative and interactive, and those that open doors to networking with the audience to promote further conversations and peer interaction.