Sound Particles Releases Space Controller

No more knobs or joysticks necessary to pan in surround and immersive formats.

(LEIRIA, PORTUGAL, August 25)—Sound Particles brings you a new revolutionary solution that gives you full control over your sound movement, directly from the palm of your hand—Space Controller—a plugin for your DAW and an app for your phone, that together allow you to control where you want your sound to be, by simply pointing your phone to the desired direction.

From traditional stereo to 7.1.2, from Ambisonics to binaural, Space Controller is the easiest way to pan sounds in surround and immersive—and probably the most fun!

“We felt that using knobs, joysticks or even the mouse were not the best way to position sounds in 3D, so we searched for alternatives”, said Nuno Fonseca founder and CEO of Sound Particles. “Using a mobile phone makes the process straightforward—you simply point the device to the place where you want the sound to be positioned—easy, fast, precise and intuitive.”

Key Features

Cube and Sphere Modes – Space Controller allows you to pan either as a cube or sphere mode, depending on your preferred workflow.

Channels – Space Controller allows you to control sounds in a wide range of ways. Either as a single mono sound source, using independent channels, rotating the entire soundfield, or in symmetric-like approaches.

Tracks – Using the same phone, you can control multiple tracks or you can use multiple phones to control different channels.

Panner – Even without the app, you can still use Space Controller as a regular 3D panner.

Communication – Use Bluetooth to easily connect your app to your system, with minimum effort. In case you’re in professional studios with computers located in different rooms, use the WiFi connection.

This patent-pending technology will be available as “Space Controller Standard” for home studios, and as “Space Controller Studio” for professional studios and dub stages.

Both versions will be available starting August 25, through the Sound Particles store and authorized resellers for a discounted price of $79,20 (plus applicable taxes) for the standard version, and $319,29 (plus applicable taxes) for the studio version, both supporting AAX (native), AU, AUv3, VST and VST3 with its companion app running on iOS and Android.