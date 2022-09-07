Speaker Lineup Announced for Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television

Top Hollywood talent to discuss the creative process in expert panels focused on Sound Editing, Sound Mixing and Sound Technology.

A stellar group of Hollywood’s top supervising sound editors, sound designers, re-recording mixers and audio technologists will bring their award-winning expertise to the ninth annual Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television, which returns to the post-production facilities of Sony Pictures Studios on September 24 after two years of virtual programming,

“The entire event was built around the creatives at the high end of audio post, and for the past two years, the editorial and mix teams have been incredibly gracious in their time spent on early morning Zoom recordings ,or late-night riverside.fm sessions, so that we could keep the event going through the pandemic,” says Tom Kenny, co-editor of I. “We are so excited to get these incredibly creative people out on a Saturday to talk about sound for picture. It really speaks to the camaraderie in this community, and how willing they are to share their knowledge.

The lineup of expert sound for film and television panelists, along with their most recent credits, includes:

SOUND EDITING

Becky Sullivan ( The Woman King )

Mark Stoeckinger ( Bullet Train )

Danika Benton Wikke ( Only Murders in the Building )

Robert Stambler ( Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power )

SOUND MIXING

Tony Lamberti ( The Woman King )

Paul Massey ( Morbius , I Wanna Dance With Somebody )

Frank Montano ( Bullet Train , Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio )

SOUND TECHNOLOGY

Additional panelists will be announced in the coming days, along with the lineup for the popular Composers Lounge program, the Film & TV Sound Profile Series, and the day-ending, fan favorite Sound Reel Showcase, where 8-minute reels from some of the top films and series of 2022 will be shown in the William Holden Theater.

Sponsors of the 2022 edition of Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television include: Avid, Meyer Sound, Westlake Pro, Focusrite, Sweetwater, Apple TV+, Wholegrain Digital Systems, Sound Particles, Blackmagic Design, Clear-Com, Kraken Software, and Nonzero\architecture, with more to be announced in the coming weeks.

For more information, including panel descriptions, bio information and event registration, visit the Mix Presents Sound for Film & TV website.

For sponsorship information, contact Mix Publisher Janis Crowley.