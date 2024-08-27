SPIN Magazine Returns to Print!

NEW YORK, N.Y. (August 27, 2024)—SPIN, the trailblazing music journalism and media brand that defined a generation, is making a momentous return to print after a decade. The magazine, which has continued to thrive online and via its TV network, socials and more, will hit newsstands once again on August 27, 2024, featuring country music sensation Lainey Wilson on the cover.

Known for its fearless journalism and cutting-edge coverage of music and pop culture, SPIN was founded by Bob Guccione Jr., and captivated audiences with its in-depth reportage, compelling interviews and unparalleled music commentary—from chronicling the rise of U2 and Run-DMC to tackling societal issues like the AIDS epidemic.

Jimmy Hutcheson, CEO of SPIN, expressed his excitement about the magazine’s return to print, stating, “This is more than just a return to our roots; it’s a bold leap into the future. We’re bringing back the raw, unfiltered spirit of SPIN that resonated with so many readers, and we’re doing it with a modern twist that reflects the evolving landscape of music and culture. It’s exciting to see others like The Onion, Nylon and even Life going back into print. In today’s noisy digital ecosystem, print plays a fun and new role for all readers of all ages.”

The highly anticipated first print issue will feature an exclusive cover story with Lainey Wilson, one of country music’s newest superstars and 2023 CMA Entertainer of the Year. Wilson’s hotly awaited new album, Whirlwind, was just released on August 23, adding to the excitement surrounding her SPIN cover feature.

The issue also features an interview with music’s “It Girl,” Suki Waterhouse, a searingly honest article by Jane’s Addiction bassist Eric Avery detailing the band’s rise and fall—and rise again—as well as his own addiction struggles, a probing interview with Bill Maher, and Matt Thompson’s tremendous story on spending time with America’s Number One fugitive, Ammon Bundy.

Print subscriptions are available at spin.com/subscribe. SPIN will also be available at stores, including Barnes & Noble, Books-A-Million, Indigo/Chapters (Canada), Hudson News, independent stores across NYC, and independent record stores across the U.S.