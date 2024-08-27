SSL Releases GateVerb Plug-in

(Oxford, England, August 27, 2024)—Solid State Logic has introduced GateVerb, the latest addition to its growing lineup of premium FX pedal-style plug-ins. GateVerb is a non-linear, gated reverb that allows users to intuitively shape reverb characteristics with increased speed and precision—whether accessing the sound of the ‘80s and crafting tight, impactful drum tracks, creating expansive soundscapes, or anything in between.

The new plug-in is available in VST, VST, AU, AXX formats and as part of the SSL and Slate Digital Complete Access Bundle.

Traditional “linear” reverbs maintain consistent decay patterns and tonal characteristics, often emulating natural spaces such as halls or cathedrals. Non-linear enable users to alter decay patterns in unconventional ways, resulting in complex, evolving reverbs that can vary in intensity and character.

Legend has it that this unique sound was discovered by accident during a recording session for Phil Collins’ track “Intruder,” when a “listen mic”—which featured very aggressive compression—was left on during recording in the stone room at Townhouse Studios. The result? Huge, expansive reverb that disappeared in an instant. This sound became so popular that it eventually became available in hardware FX units and went on to define the sound of the ‘80s. This iconic sound can be heard on tracks like Phil Collins’ “In the Air Tonight,” Kate Bush’s “Hounds of Love,” Bronski Beat’s “Smalltown Boy” and other hits from the ‘70s and ’80s. I

READ MORE: SSL Pure Drive Octo Review.

GateVerb’s wide range of easily accessed reverb controls includes Density, Time, Colour, Size, and Retro, so you can dial in exactly the right amount of vibe. Additionally, GateVerb provides ducking and sidechaining features, and introduces the ability to time-sync pre-delay and time parameters according to the pre-defined tempo of your DAW.

“GateVerb is an incredibly powerful creative tool that can add clarity, punch or an extra degree of vibe to almost any mix,” comments Jon Sandman, SSL Plug-in Product Manager. “With its highly flexible set of controls and creative parameters, GateVerb can help users take control over how their reverbs morph and change over time. This can have a significant effect on the overall outcome of a mix.”

Key features include:

• Comprehensive reverb controls. By using its Density, Time, Color, Size and Wet/Dry blend control, users can adjust any balance of both wet and dry signals simultaneously from a single control – while changing the size of the room, early reflection parameters, the harmonic color of the reflections, as well as the reverb decay time.

• Ducking with sidechaining. To maintain instrumental or vocal prominence in a dense mix or complex audio scenario, it is very often essential to apply ducking. In GateVerb, this easily accessible feature allows the user to apply gain reduction based on both internal and external sidechain signals.

• Pre-Delay.By using GateVerb’s Pre-Delay functionality, users can introduce a delay between the dry signal and the onset of the reverb. This allows greater control over the reverb’s overall impact, creating a sense of depth and dimension.

• Lo-Fi Controls. A dedicated Lo-Fi control allows users to create mixes that stand out with unique, retro vibes. By deliberately degrading a signal with the Lo-Fi control, users can achieve a vintage effect that adds character and texture to their audio.

• Time-synched decay. By using this control, the decay time can easily be synced to match the tempo of the track, ensuring a rhythmic consistency. This feature is particularly useful in music production where timing precision is crucial, such as in electronic music.

• Mix Lock. The Mix Lock control allows users to lock the mix control during preset changes, so that the previously used settings can be maintained. This is especially useful for live performance, or while quickly switching between two different sounds.

For more information, to access a free trial of GateVerb, or a trial of SSL Complete, visit the SSL eStore.