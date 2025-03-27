Sweetwater, Sweet Relief Partner for Hearing Health Fund

Los Angeles, CA (March 27, 2025)—Pro audio/MI retailer Sweetwater has partnered with Sweet Relief Musicians Fund to address noise-induced hearing loss among industry professionals and musicians. Together, they’re launched the Hearing Health Fund at Sweet Relief Musicians Fund to provide support for music industry professionals who face hearing-related challenges.

Hearing loss, tinnitus, and other auditory issues are often seen as occupational hazards when it comes to working in the music industry, particularly in live entertainment venues, where research shows that 7 in 10 music venue staff are exposed to noise levels above the daily recommended limit. Shockingly, only an estimated 15 percent use hearing protection regularly.

As Todd Page, MD, Sweetwater’s in-house family physician who provides medical care for employees, notes, “Screening is essential to protecting musicians from hearing loss because once the damage is done, there’s no going back to ‘normal.’ It’s heartbreaking telling a fellow musician their tinnitus isn’t fixable; that it’s too late to reverse it, and all they can do is adapt and try to keep it from progressing. Getting musicians to respect the need for hearing protection despite a sense of ‘it won’t happen to me’ is so important when they’re just starting their musical journey.”

To that end, the Hearing Health Fund is offering applicants a free, three-part hearing screening with a certified audiologist and free Etymotic Research ER-20XS High Fidelity Earplugs. The free consultation includes reviewing the hearing screening results and making recommendations; general education about hearing health as it relates to music industry professionals; individualized education regarding personal sound exposure; and basic care for those struggling with hearing disorders or hearing loss.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Sweetwater to bring this vital resource to our music community, as we share a goal to keep musicians healthy,” said Aric Steinberg, executive director, Sweet Relief Musicians Fund. “Music-induced hearing loss and disorders are 100% preventable. Our free hearing health screenings are another way for Sweet Relief to care for musicians and to help ensure that people of all income levels have access to quality medical resources.”

To apply for the Hearing Health Fund, complete the online form at https://www.sweetrelief.org/hearinghealthfund.html.