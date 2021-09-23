The Future of Immersive and Integrated Post at Mix Presents Sound for Film & TV

Post-production technologies have taken quantum leaps in recent times, with immersive audio becoming increasingly a ‘must have’ aspect of a production. At the same time, however, the integration of sound and picture during the production process is now equally crucial. How can workflows that support both concerns come together without making things needlessly more complicated? Find out at all-free, eighth annual Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television virtual event on September 24, where that very topic—and solutions—will be discussed in-depth in a panel presented by Meyer Sound: Emerging Technologies and Workflows in Sound and Picture.

Emerging Technologies and Workflows in Sound and Picture

The focus on integrated sound and picture—in production, post-production and distribution to the home—has been increasing over the past couple of years. Technology advances in projection and display technologies, along with concurrent leaps in immersive audio playback and distribution, have allowed talent in the two disciplines to work with high-res image and sound, throughout the creative process, approvals and on to delivery in multiple languages. Meyer Sound, world leaders in immersive playback monitoring and home theater systems, recently worked with Sony, Dolby and Netflix on a revolutionary new Ultra Reflex sound system for Sony’s emerging high-end direct view display system, effectively bouncing sound off the screen and using DSP to “project” a true immersive sound image In this special presentation, the team details how this state-of-the-art facility was put together and what it means for the future of integrated sound and picture production.

Panelists:

Tim Boot, Meyer Sound

Ron Lagerlof, Visioneering Design

Cheryl Ottenritter, Ott House, Re-Recording Mixer