This Weekend! MPSE Golden Reel Awards, CAS Awards

The Best Sound awards season kicks off this weekend as the industry honors the best in Sound Editing and Sound Mixing.

It took a little longer this year, but the ballots are in and the votes are counted, as the Motion Picture Sound Editors and Cinema Audio Society host their 2021 awards ceremonies, virtually, followed by next weekend’s Oscars ceremony, which will feature limited attendance in Los Angeles.

On Saturday night, April 17, the CAS kicks things off with its 57th annual awards show. Besides recognizing all the nominees in sound mixing, the CAS will honor actor/director George Clooney as CAS Filmmaker of the Year and Production Sound Mixer William B. Kaplan, CAS, as its Career Achievement recipient. The Student Recognition Award winner will also be named.

On Sunday night, April 18, the MPSE follows up with a toast to the nominees in sound editing at its 68th annual Golden Reel Awards ceremony. Supervising sound editor Dennis Drummond will be presented with the organization’s Career Achievement Award, and director George Miller will be honored with the MPSE Filmmaker Award.

Visitors can attend the virtual ceremonies by registering at the organization’s websites; winners in each category will be updated live throughout the ceremonies.