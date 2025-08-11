VIDEO: Inside The Sound of ‘Adolescence’

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Meet the audio team behind the complex sound of ‘Adolescence!’ Each episode of the four-part series was a single, continuous shot—which meant production sound mixers Rob Entwistle and Kiff McManus, supervising sound editor James Drake and re-recording mixer Jules Woods, AMPS CAS faced endless challenges in capturing and mixing the show’s sound. Now they sit down with Mix’s Jennifer Walden for a deep dive into the intricate audio of Netflix’s critical hit.