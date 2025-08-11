Your browser is out-of-date!

Update your browser to view this website correctly. Update my browser now

×

VIDEO: Inside The Sound of ‘Adolescence’

Meet the audio team behind the Netflix hit ‘Adolescence’ in this exclusive Mix video panel.

By Mix Staff

Meet the audio team behind the complex sound of ‘Adolescence!’ Each episode of the four-part series was a single, continuous shot—which meant production sound mixers Rob Entwistle and Kiff McManus, supervising sound editor James Drake and re-recording mixer Jules Woods, AMPS CAS faced endless challenges in capturing and mixing the show’s sound. Now they sit down with Mix’s Jennifer Walden for a deep dive into the intricate audio of Netflix’s critical hit.

Discover more great stories—get a free Mix SmartBrief subscription!

Close