‘What’s Next?’: Craig Anderton Delivers Keynote Speech

Craig Anderton delivered a forward-thinking, artist-centered, professional audio–focused keynote speech titled “What’s Next?” at the first Pro Audio & Radio Tech Summit, held April 1, 2021, and presented by Mix, Pro Sound News and Radio World.

The keynote speech and all content is now available for free On Demand.

In his speech, Anderton focuses on Collaboration in all its forms, from recording through distribution—among artists, among machines, and with fans. He details the importance of NFTs, machine learning and embedded communication, showing that many of the technologies for true collaboration are here today.

The Pro Audio & Radio Tech Summit features an exhibition floor, panel presentations, and a host of media presentations showcasing the latest technologies and trends in radio and pro audio.

It also features two individual program tracks within a single exhibition hall. In each program track, industry experts explore how manufacturers and users are making use of both current and emerging technologies in order to keep the media coming

In addition to a panel on the recent Grammy Awards Telecast, the Pro Audio Track features sessions on Quality Audio for Podcasting, the multipurpose House of Worship studio, the rise of Immersive Music Mixing, and hybrid Audio for Education.

The Radio Track features sessions on hybrid radio, AoIP, virtualization, streaming, business continuity and trends in transmission. These topics will be of interest to any radio broadcast manager or engineer who manages technology or uses it to advance their careers and business missions.

