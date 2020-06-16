Winners Announced! InfoComm Best of Show—Special Edition

With the opening of InfoComm Connect 2020, Mix and its sister publications at Future pick their Best of Show products debuting at the virtual event.

On the opening day of InfoComm Connect, winners have been announced for this year’s Special Edition of InfoComm Best of Show Awards, presented by Sound & Video Contractor, AV Technology, Digital Signage, Rental & Staging Systems, Installation, Pro Sound News, Mix, Tech & Learning, and Government Video. These awards are intended to honor outstanding products launched during these unprecedented times.

Winners were selected from submissions made by professional audio manufacturers exhibiting at InfoComm Connect 2020.

Without further ado, the winners from Mix are:

AKG K361-BT and K371-BT Headphones

AKG K361-BT and K371-BT headphones are ideal for mobile artists, engineers, podcasters and beatmakers who want the flexibility of wired or wireless connectivity combined with studio-quality sound.

The K361-BT and K371-BT feature an over-ear, closed-back design that is precision-engineered to reproduce natural, balanced audio in exceptional detail, so users can make more confident decisions when mixing and editing. With a stunning frequency response—15 Hz to 28 kHz in the K361-BT and 5 Hz to 40 kHz in the K371-BT—they deliver the deepest bass and highest highs in their class.

Both models offer the convenience of switchable Bluetooth wireless and wired connectivity, with a built-in microphone for two-way Bluetooth communication. Plush, ergonomic earcups cradle the listener’s ears to provide hours of uninterrupted, comfortable enjoyment.

SSL SiX Desktop Mixer

To the casual observer SiX looks like any other compact desktop mixer. Look a little closer and like all SSL consoles, SiX reveals a carefully considered feature set that is driven by an obsessive desire for total flexibility, to encompass every creative eventuality. It may be small but SiX is a classic SSL design. It carries the DNA of 40 years of true expertise in creative studio workflow. Listen to SiX and you will experience the impeccable sonic performance that is the hallmark of every SSL console. It is powerful and intuitive. Inspired and rewarding.

SiX is a condensed professional console for use in the studio, live sound in post-production, on stage, and for podcasting. SiX offers big console sound and an impressive set of utility features in a format that is small enough to stick in a bag a go wherever you need it. SiX is stunning value; it offers two recording channels with SuperAnalogueTM mic pres, two band EQ, an essential one knob version of the classic SSL Channel Compressor, a new two-band Channel EQ, inserts and 100mm faders.

There is a two-knob version of the legendary G-Series Bus Compressor on the main mix bus and the unique Listen Mic Compressor on the Talkback. In mixdown mode it is a very capable twelve channel summing system that offers analogue detail, depth and width to your mixes.

AKG Podcaster Essentials Kit

The AKG Podcaster Essentials kit includes everything needed for professional quality audio in a USB-based system for the home studio. Whether the application is podcasting, home studio recording, gaming, teleworking or distance learning this reasonably priced package will be a hit. The kit includes the AKG Lyra USB microphone, AKG K371 headphones, Ableton® Live10 Lite audio production software, free Berklee Online introductory recording course and all interconnecting cables.