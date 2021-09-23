Wylie Stateman, Thomas Dolby to Keynote Mix Sound for Film & TV Event

Wylie Stateman and Thomas Dolby will co-keynote with “What We Talk About When We Talk About Sound" at the free Mix Sound for Film & TV virtual event on Friday!

This Friday, September 24 at 10AM PST, the eighth annual Mix Presents Sound for Film & Television will kick off with a Keynote Chat between Musician/Educator Thomas Dolby and Sound Designer Wylie Stateman, who dive into music, effects, composition, new media and the role of the sound professional in What We Talk About When We Talk About Sound.

Dolby, a musician, artist, technologist, composer, electronic aficionado, founder of Beatnik and early pioneer of what was once called “interactive audio,” is currently head of the Peabody Conservatory’s cutting-edge Music for New Media program, which he launched in conjunction with Johns Hopkins University, in 2018. He represents the traditional MUSIC side.

Stateman is no stranger to this event, or to the global film sound community. Two years ago, he delivered a stellar Keynote Speech in the Cary Grant Theater, encouraging editors and mixers to rethink traditional roles and focus on the concept of a Sound Director or Sound Producer. For decades, he has been the first-call for directors as varied as Oliver Stone, Quentin Tarantino and the late John Hughes. Just two weeks ago, he won an Emmy for his Sound Design and overall sound direction work on The Queen’s Gambit. He represents the more traditional EFFECTS side.

But neither of these sound artists would be described as “traditional.”

