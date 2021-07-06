Young Guru to Keynote AES Modern Music Symposium

New York, NY (July 6, 2021)—Multi-platinum, Grammy-winning engineer/producer Young Guru will be the keynote speaker at the online AES Modern Music Production Symposium, which will take place July 7 – 8, from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. ET.

The symposium will feature presentations from a diverse group of cutting-edge producers, engineers and artists, and will explore technical, social and musical aspects of production from a variety of industry perspectives. Maureen Droney, Recording Academy Producers & Engineers Wing senior managing director, will moderate Young Guru’s address, which will offer insights from his decades-long career as a pioneer of the sound of modern music.

Registration for the two-day event is $20 for AES members ($40 for non-members) and includes on-demand replay for a limited time after the streamcast. The AES Modern Music Symposium is chaired by Paul “Willie Green” Womack and the event is sponsored by Gold Partner The Recording Academy Producers and Engineers Wing.

Multiple facets of popular production techniques and workflows will be discussed throughout the two-day event, such as in the session “Relationship Goals: Exploring the Relationship Between Engineer and Vocal Producer” in which Gloria Kaba, Simone Torres and moderator Jeanne Montalvo Lucar, will investigate the engineer/artist experience and how the interaction of the production team can make or break a record.

Another session, “Classic Pedigree Modern Techniques: Bad Boy Records,” will take a case-study-style approach in examining one of the most successful record labels in modern music in a discussion with Stephen Dent and Prince Charles Alexander, moderated by Symposium Chair Womack. Alexander and Womack will further discuss changing trends in music and connected technologies, as well as ways to open up further discovery and innovation for both producers and consumers, in the session “Connectivity Issues: Who Is Listening to Hip-Hop?”

The session “Modern Software for Audio Manipulation” will bring together a panel of experts featuring Michael Hetrick, Mike Scheibinger and Sara Simms in a discussion also moderated by Womack, offering their take on software processing in their approaches to production, editing and mixing. Further aesthetical and societal roles of audio will be revealed in the session “Art Installation, Immersive Audio and Avant Garde Hip-Hop,” featuring Jawwaad Taylor, Leslie Gaston-Bird and others to be announced, as they look at new venues of opportunity to create enhanced sonic experiences, with a special look at hip-hop and R&B.

