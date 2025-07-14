2025 Daytime Emmy Awards’ Audio Nominations Announced

Los Angeles, CA (July 14, 2025)—Nominations for the 52nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards have been announced, including the two categories for audio—“Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing” and “Outstanding Live Sound Mixing and Sound.”
While the awards ceremony has traditionally been held in June, this year will see it held October 17 in Pasadena, California.
And the nominees are:
Outstanding Live Sound Mixing and Sound Editing
The Kelly Clarkson Show/NBCUniversal Syndication Studios
The Talk/CBS
The View/ABC
The Young and the Restless/CBS
Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing
Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut/Netflix
Joseph Rosendo’s Steppin’ Out/PBS
Living with Leopards/Netflix
National Parks: USA/National Geographic
The Secret Lives of Animals/Apple TV+
Secret Lives of Orangutans/Netflix
Secrets of the Neanderthals/Netflix
Outstanding Music Direction and Composition
Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors/Netflix
National Parks: USA/National Geographic
The Secret Lives of Animals/Apple TV+
Secret Lives of Orangutans/Netflix
Secrets of the Neanderthals/Netflix