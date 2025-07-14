2025 Daytime Emmy Awards’ Audio Nominations Announced

Nominations for the 52nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards have been announced, including the categories for audio and music.

Los Angeles, CA (July 14, 2025)—Nominations for the 52nd Annual Daytime Emmy Awards have been announced, including the two categories for audio—“Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing” and “Outstanding Live Sound Mixing and Sound.”

While the awards ceremony has traditionally been held in June, this year will see it held October 17 in Pasadena, California.

And the nominees are:

Outstanding Live Sound Mixing and Sound Editing

The Kelly Clarkson Show/NBCUniversal Syndication Studios

The Talk/CBS

The View/ABC

The Young and the Restless/CBS

Outstanding Sound Mixing and Sound Editing

Hack Your Health: The Secrets of Your Gut/Netflix

Joseph Rosendo’s Steppin’ Out/PBS

Living with Leopards/Netflix

National Parks: USA/National Geographic

The Secret Lives of Animals/Apple TV+

Secret Lives of Orangutans/Netflix

Secrets of the Neanderthals/Netflix

Outstanding Music Direction and Composition

Mysteries of the Terracotta Warriors/Netflix

National Parks: USA/National Geographic

The Secret Lives of Animals/Apple TV+

Secret Lives of Orangutans/Netflix

Secrets of the Neanderthals/Netflix