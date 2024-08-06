A Little of This, a Little of That, a Lot of Wireless

Joey Paul’s projects may change from week to week, but whatever the gig, he brings along his favorite wireless gear.

Los Angeles, CA (August 6, 2024)—Audio jack-of-all-trades Joey Paul’s projects may change from week to week, but whatever the gig, he brings along his favorite wireless gear.

“I make my living mostly via branded content, corporate gigs and commercials geared for social media,” Paul says. “When it comes to narrative work, feature films can be pretty taxing. So, I save that energy for passion projects and things I think are going to be really awesome. I’ve used Lectrosonics throughout it all, for the past 10 years.”

Paul has done a little bit of everything. His work spans location sound, post and music composition for productions across the feature film, web series, advertising, documentary and game spheres. Movie highlights include The Last Rampage, starring Robert Patrick, Adolescence and Deserted. In the commercial realm, Paul has worked for clients such as Amazon, DirecTV, Tabasco, Shari’s Berries and the Thunderful World game showcase hosted by Mark Hamill.

His latest project, the supernatural thriller Tenants of Carver Hill, posed challenges for both indoor and outdoor scenes. “The main location was a 300-year-old farmhouse in Pennsylvania Dutch country,” explains Paul, who relied on his Lectrosonics SMV and SMQV transmitters paired with legacy SRb stereo receivers, the predecessor to the slot-mountable SRc series. “We got to record a lot of door creaks, old iron latches, the china in cabinets on the ground floor rattling when someone was running around on the third, things like that. Of course, we’re a skeleton crew who also needed to capture clear dialogue without all those wonderful noises, which is where lavs on Lectro were indispensable.

“For the exterior shots it was even more important,” he continues. “In this part of Pennsylvania, it was landscaping season! Mowers, leaf blowers and truck engines all day. This made it crucial to use my SMVs and SMQVs with lav mics, which were DPA 4060. Shotguns on booms weren’t going to work for isolated dialogue tracks. My setup had no interference and no problems, day in and day out.”

Paul looks forward to expanding his resume with more outdoor work. “I’d like to do reality TV,” he reflects. “Especially anything out in the wilderness involving camping, with me being part of a Survivor-like crew. I love documentary work, and I love following wild animals, so anything that incorporates that. I can be confident knowing that whatever comes along in any environment, my Lectrosonics will stand up to it.”