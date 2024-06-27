Antenna Hungária Upgrades Truck IP Solutions

Rastatt, Germany (June 27, 2024)—Hungarian communications company Antenna Hungária Zrt has upgraded another remote truck with Lawo’s broadcast control and audio systems.

Since all 12 OB trucks in the Antenna Hungária fleet are equipped with Lawo consoles and stageboxes, all outboard equipment is compatible with any of the trucks. In common with the rest of its fleet, Antenna Hungária has implemented Lawo’s VSM (Virtual Studio Manager) as the central control system for the entire broadcast workflow in the new OB11 truck.

VSM’s vendor-agnostic design integrates with broadcast equipment, allowing for customized workflows and control of thousands of I/O and processing resources, both locally and in distributed infrastructures.

Central to the audio infrastructure upgrade is the installation of Lawo’s 48-channel mc²56 MkIII audio production console, equipped with two A__UHD Core audio engines in a redundant design, each providing 1,024 mc²-quality DSP channels.

In addition to several A__mic8 and A__madi6 units, the audio infrastructure is completed by three A__stage64 Audio over IP StageBoxes, supporting SMPTE ST2110-30/31 and AES67/RAVENNA industry standards. The system also includes an A__digital64 node, which supports 32 AES inputs with Sample Rate Conversion and 32 AES outputs in a 3RU footprint.

Zoltán Tihanyi, senior audio expert, Antenna Hungária, notes, “By running VSM and Lawo audio equipment in our OB vans, we only need to teach one system to our operators, who can then work across the entire fleet. We use Lawo consoles for various types of jobs, including entertainment shows, sports broadcasts, musicals, theater shows, and multitrack recordings.”