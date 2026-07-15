ATSC Revises Audio Loudness Recommended Practice

ATSC has completed a major revision of its A/85 Recommended Practice: Techniques for Establishing and Maintaining Audio Loudness for Digital Television.

Washington, DC (July 15, 2026)—ATSC has completed a major revision of its A/85 Recommended Practice: Techniques for Establishing and Maintaining Audio Loudness for Digital Television, its first comprehensive update since 2013.

The revision reflects more than a decade of technological evolution in television production, distribution and content delivery, providing broadcasters, equipment manufacturers, content creators and streaming providers with modern guidance for delivering audio.

The newly revised ATSC Recommended Practice modernizes the document with numerous technical clarifications and introduces two new annexes:

Guidance for establishing and maintaining consistent loudness for streaming media services using both metadata-based and non-metadata-based audio codecs.

A new Loudness and True Peak Quick Reference designed to simplify implementation for engineers and content providers.

The revised A/85 Recommended Practice provides recommendations for audio measurement, monitoring, production, metadata management, dynamic-range control and loudness management throughout the content creation and delivery chain. By incorporating lessons learned from more than a decade of implementation, as well as addressing emerging streaming workflows, the document helps ensure consistent audio presentation regardless of how viewers access content.

Media organizations continue to transition toward IP-based and hybrid broadcast-broadband delivery models. Extending loudness guidance beyond traditional broadcast applications supports greater consistency for audiences while reducing operational complexity for organizations delivering content across multiple platforms.

The revised A/85 Recommended Practice can be downloaded here: https://www.atsc.org/atsc-documents/type/1-0-recommended-practices/