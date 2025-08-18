Austin Record Store Launches In-House Post & Mastering Studio

Austin, TX (August 18, 2025)—Austin vinyl and CD retailer Waterloo Records is moving up the street to larger premises that will also house Waterloo Sound, a new immersive audio, video post and vinyl mastering facility.

Waterloo Sound is built on the Nu•Studio System, a modular, reconfigurable studio platform developed by Grammy Award-winning engineer Chad Franscoviak. Making its first commercial debut at Waterloo Sound, Nu•Studio delivers Dolby Atmos and Dolby Vision-calibrated capabilities for spatial audio production, high-resolution visual playback, remote collaboration and real-time review.

“This is our first Nu•Studio System in the wild,” Franscoviak said, “and launching it here with a team equally committed to progress makes this moment especially meaningful for all of us.”

Waterloo Sound also includes a vinyl lacquer cutting lathe, enabling high-quality record mastering on site, making it one of the only studios in the U.S. to offer both spatial audio post-production and analog vinyl production in one location.

“I’m very excited to be a part of the team in making Waterloo Sound available to the creative community,” adds Jon Niess, a mastering engineer and advisor to Nu•Studio, who has been mastering vinyl and mixing in Atmos in Austin for the last 15 years. “Having spent considerable time in Nu•Studio’s R&D space in Bozeman, MT with Chad, I can attest to the incredible quality of the sound inside the studio; it is a completely unique, beautiful environment.”

The expanded floorplan will also bring new experiences for visitors, who can watch the first steps of vinyl production through in-house lacquer cutting, browse new music memorabilia, including the onsite manufacturing of 24-karat gold- and platinum-plated records, and relax in a new café-style lounge with beer, wine and coffee available. A rentable podcast studio is also available for multiple media content creation.

Waterloo Sound oﬃcially opens August 30th, inside the newly expanded Waterloo Records, located at 1105 N. Lamar Blvd. in Austin.