Burbank, CA (May 7, 2025)—Since its founding in 2003, Nick Bergh’s Endpoint Audio Labs has been the first-call choice for anyone needing a meticulous transfer of anything-analog to digital files. The approbatory “anything” holds up to the widest survey of historical recording formats, beginning with his custom machine to play back Edison cylinders, which presents as the possible love child of Thomas Edison and NASA. An analog stylus is the preferred source; in case of damage or warping, a laser takes over, correcting for wow as needed.

Bergh has long had a reputation in the movie industry for salvaging worn masters that were previously thought unusable, favoring lesser-quality dubs simply because of ease. Thus Bergh does the heavy lifting, going back to original 35mm mag masters of hundreds of movies, including such treasured films such as My Fair Lady, The Sound of Music, Oklahoma!, Patton and Hello, Dolly!

Where magnetic film represented the pinnacle of 20th century film sound, the first decades of film sound were on disc and optical formats, and Endpoint has the ability to transfer all variants. You want to play a Vitaphone disc or a 200-mil push-pull optical track? Nick Bergh is your guy.

You might have heard of these formats, but chances are that Amertape is new to you. A recent project had Bergh building a playback machine to bring to life recordings made during World War II in that format, which used sprocketed film to etch sound on 120 grooves embossed across the width.

While the movie was mixed entirely “in the box” within Pro Tools, Bergh is proud to note that his small control surface sat on top of a vintage, restored console from MGM in the early 1940s. Although no audio passed through it during the edit and mix of Becoming Led Zeppelin, he cherishes its proximity for “inspiration and humility,” and considers the movie to have been mixed on his bespoke “S-1946.”