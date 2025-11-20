Bridging the Creative and Tech Worlds with Plug-ins

Los Angeles, CA (November 20, 2025)―Sound director and audio product manager Scott Kramer has built a career around shaping stories through audio, guiding projects across film, TV and streaming.

From his early years as a re-recording mixer in Southern California to his tenure as a sound director at Netflix, Kramer has held a front-row seat to the evolving role of technology in post-production. Today, he continues to bridge the worlds of creative sound design and technical innovation.

His relationship with Nugen Audio began nearly a decade ago; among the many Nugen plug-ins Kramer uses, several stand out in his daily workflow. A pivotal introduction came while working alongside CEO of IMN Creative, Mark Binder, on the Netflix film Extraction. Binder introduced him to Nugen’s Monofilter plug-in, which Kramer describes as “the simplest plug-in in the world, that no one else came up with. All it does is take the low frequencies below a certain threshold and sum them, making them dual mono. When you run the plug-in on a stereo mix, it makes the low end absolutely huge because it doesn’t cancel out at all. Monofilter is elegant in its simplicity.”

Kramer also uses the ISL True Peak Limiter and VisLM Loudness Meter. “ISL and VisLM are daily tools for me and always have been; I use them both on all my deliverables,” he says. “As a sound director at Netflix, I used VisLM on a weekly basis to check nearly every film or series that came through. It was my go-to for ensuring conformance to the Netflix spec.”

One of his most meaningful contributions to the industry, he says, has been his collaboration with Nugen on DialogCheck, designed to ensure speech intelligibility. “At Netflix, we had the idea to bring together Fraunhofer IDMT in Germany and Nugen Audio in England, and we kind of played matchmaker. We wanted to combine Fraunhofer IDMT’s incredible research with Nugen’s product development, and it worked. DialogCheck is an industry first.”