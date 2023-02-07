Bringing You The Music of Music’s Biggest Night

Without the skills of dozens of audio pros, Music's Biggest Night would just be a night.

Santa Monica, CA (February 7, 2023)—The annual Grammy Awards ceremony has long been known as “music’s biggest night,” but without the skills of a dedicated team of audio pros, the broadcast would just be a night. When the event returned once again to the venerable Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles this past Sunday after three years away due to COVID-related restrictions, the production also provided a brief moment for the 2023 audio crew to gather for a photo at the foot of the stage.

The 65th Annual Grammy Awards showcased numerous musical performances and tributes by and for high-profile artists, and they were delivered to millions around the globe using the latest in technology, resulting in a cutting-edge, high-definition immersive sound.

Prominent members of the Recording Academy Producers & Engineers Wing were part of the audio team and included Grammy co-broadcast music mixer Eric Schilling, Grammy broadcast production mix audio advisor Mike Clink, Grammy broadcast music mix audio advisor Glenn Lorbecki, Grammy broadcast house mix audio advisor Leslie Ann Jones, and several others.

Meanwhile, live sound for the event was handled by teams from Clair Global’s ATK Audiotek and ATK Versacom, with FOH engineers Jeff Peterson, Mike Parker and Ron Reaves, and engineers Tom Pesa and Andres Arango. ATK fielded a slew of JBL Pro VTX A12 loudspeakers for the event to cover the crowd.