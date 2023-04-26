Broadcaster Al Mashhad Adopts Lawo Platform

Dubai (April 25, 2023)—Dubai-based TV channel and digital platform Al Mashhad has implemented adaptive, customized content based on analytics through a personalized AI-powered user experience based on Lawo IP-native solutions.

Launched in January 2023 and headed by GM Tony Khalife, a journalist and news presenter in the Arab world, Al Mashhad takes a modern and youth-focused approach in a digital and technologically advanced style. To reach its target audience, the station mixes television and digital broadcasting in a modern integration.

The infrastructure combines Lawo’s mc²36 all-in one audio consoles with A__UHD core audio technology together with HOME, Lawo’s management platform for IP-based media infrastructures, and Lawo VSM (Virtual Studio Manager) as overall broadcast control solution. A__line stageboxes are used as AoIP nodes.

The Al Mashhad team awarded the broadcast integration project to systems integrator One Diversified, also a Dubai Studio City tenant.

According to Al Mashhad’s head of technology, Srinivas Kuppa, “Technically, Lawo’s HOME allows for intuitive IP stream routing, while overall control is handled by the device-agnostic Lawo VSM. This allows to integrate the audio-over-IP RAVENNA network with the broadcast equipment of Al Mashhad’s facilities.”

Integrated in the whole infrastructure are two 32-fader Lawo mc²36 MkII consoles, each accommodating 256 processing channels at 48/96 kHz and an I/O capacity of 864 channels. IP-native, with support for all relevant standards, each desk also features redundant power supplies and ST2022-7 ‘hitless merge’ network redundancy demanded by live broadcast operations. The redundancy design integrates two VisTool interfaces with access to ruby consoles as backups, powered by a Power Core processing engine. Furthermore, the setup includes six A__mic8 devices that serve as stageboxes for the IP infrastructure.