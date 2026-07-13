Calrec Goes Bananas in Savannah

Savannah, GA (July 13, 2026)—The Savannah Bananas baseball team’s BTV has installed three Calrec Argo M 36-fader consoles, three Type R systems and True Control 2.0 at its broadcast production facility.

Spread across two main control rooms at BTV’s remote facility in Savannah, GA, and with flypacks positioned out in the field, Calrec’s flexible audio network sits at the core of a significant expansion of BTV’s REMI capabilities. Savannah Bananas’ head of technology, Matt Webster, says, “We’ve seen lots of expansion for the 2026 World Tour season, and part of re-building our facilities from 2025 to 2026 was to expand capabilities and increase overall efficiency. The Calrec consoles are all being used to support REMI broadcasts; we have Argo consoles in our main control rooms and we deploy the Type R frame in the field in our mobile units and flypacks.

“This gives us a combination of analog, embedded SDI, MADI and Dante, and all the audio is given a first pass mix and level set before it is embedded in our video transmission system back to Savannah. We ensure lip sync is correct on-site, so when it comes back into the control rooms, we just focus on mixing the broadcast as if we are doing it at our home stadium.

“We also have remote control of the consoles via the Calrec Assist GUI for changing things on the fly. The most challenging part of any audio console is how you have to interact with it if you are not standing directly in front of it, but nothing beats having access to a web page; it means we can access any console from inside the stadium to make changes, and I can also work remotely to support all our shows from home and fix issues that arise quickly. It is a game-changer for sure.”

Webster says he plans to introduce Calrec’s True Control 2.0 more as the season progresses, with good reason: this season’s introduction of the Banana Ball Championship League boasts even more teams and an even busier broadcast schedule covering games across 75 stadiums and 45 states.