Cardiff Broadcaster Focuses on the Future

Whisper Cymru, U.K. (November 12, 2025)—The Cymru Broadcast Centre (CBC) at Whisper Cymru in Wales is focusing on the future with the installation of a 36-fader Argo S console in its flagship PCR 1 control room and a compact Calrec Brio in its PCR 2 gallery.
Owned by global production powerhouse Whisper and managed by Timeline Television, CBC, headquartered in Cardiff, is Wales’s first remote production facility.
Analogue Tube AT-3 Mic Preamp — A Mix Real-World Review
According to head of technical operations Stuart Frayne, the decision to install Calrec’s equipment is a strategic one, supporting both CBC’s current workload as well as the facility’s long-term expansion plans. “This is a relatively new facility and the technology we have chosen means we can scale accordingly,” he says. “Although we do currently use AES67, we’re essentially a baseband facility, but there is a point where a hybrid or total IP infrastructure could deliver the scalability, we need within a compact footprint. We are currently operating two PCRs, but have potential for expansion and Calrec’s access to all the transport protocols future-proofs us for any future ST2110 implementations.”
The specification and integration of both Calrec consoles were carried out by broadcast technology and service provider Timeline Television.
Discover more great stories—get a free Mix SmartBrief subscription!
According to Timeline’s Sound Guarantee Michael Gerrard, “[T]he IP-native Argo S console seemed the obvious choice to future-proof the facility for future expansion. We have redundant Impulse1 cores located in separate racks in Cymru’s Central Apparatus Room, and having IO units on the Argo S surface in the sound control room simplifies wiring significantly. Meanwhile, the Calrec Assist remote application provides full remote access to the console to carry out setup and on-the-fly changes, and it also provides the ability to do submixes while the main show is going on.”