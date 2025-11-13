Cardiff Broadcaster Focuses on the Future

Whisper Cymru, U.K. (November 12, 2025)—The Cymru Broadcast Centre (CBC) at Whisper Cymru in Wales is focusing on the future with the installation of a 36-fader Argo S console in its flagship PCR 1 control room and a compact Calrec Brio in its PCR 2 gallery.

Owned by global production powerhouse Whisper and managed by Timeline Television, CBC, headquartered in Cardiff, is Wales’s first remote production facility.

According to head of technical operations Stuart Frayne, the decision to install Calrec’s equipment is a strategic one, supporting both CBC’s current workload as well as the facility’s long-term expansion plans. “This is a relatively new facility and the technology we have chosen means we can scale accordingly,” he says. “Although we do currently use AES67, we’re essentially a baseband facility, but there is a point where a hybrid or total IP infrastructure could deliver the scalability, we need within a compact footprint. We are currently operating two PCRs, but have potential for expansion and Calrec’s access to all the transport protocols future-proofs us for any future ST2110 implementations.”

The specification and integration of both Calrec consoles were carried out by broadcast technology and service provider Timeline Television.

According to Timeline’s Sound Guarantee Michael Gerrard, “[T]he IP-native Argo S console seemed the obvious choice to future-proof the facility for future expansion. We have redundant Impulse1 cores located in separate racks in Cymru’s Central Apparatus Room, and having IO units on the Argo S surface in the sound control room simplifies wiring significantly. Meanwhile, the Calrec Assist remote application provides full remote access to the console to carry out setup and on-the-fly changes, and it also provides the ability to do submixes while the main show is going on.”