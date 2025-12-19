CAS Announces Student Recognition Award Finalists

The Cinema Audio Society has announced the finalists for its 12th Student Recognition Award.

Los Angeles, CA (December 19, 2025)—The Cinema Audio Society has announced the finalists for its 12th Student Recognition Award.

The finalists are invited to attend the 62nd CAS Awards in Los Angeles at the Beverly Hilton on March 7, 2026, when the recipient of the CAS Student Recognition Award will be revealed. The Student Recognition Award honoree receives a check for $5,000 and a gift bag from industry-leading companies.

The CAS Awards will also honor multi-award-winning re-recording sound mixer Skip Lievsay CAS with the prestigious Career Achievement Award and esteemed director Guillermo del Toro with the CAS Filmmaker Award at the 62nd CAS Awards ceremony.

The 2025 CAS Student Recognition Award finalists are:

Joseph Crews, Belmont University

Aidan Jones, Savannah College of Art and Design

Linnan Liu, University of Southern California

Evan Nowack, Chapman University

Mingxi Xu, National Film and Television School

“Each year, the Student Recognition Award reminds us why the future of sound is in such capable hands,” said CAS president Peter Kurland.

“This year’s finalists exemplify the passion, technical skill, and curiosity that drive our craft forward. The Cinema Audio Society is honored to celebrate these rising talents who are demonstrating great potential for a career in sound mixing. Our gratitude goes to committee chair Sherry Klein CAS and the dedicated panel of judges who continue to champion and mentor the next generation.”