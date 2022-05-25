Central Post LA Turns Blu

Los Angeles, CA (May 25, 2022) — Blu Digital Group, Inc. has acquired full-service post-production facility Central Post LA, which specializes in ADR, lip-sync dubbing, voice-over recordings and other audio post services, including Dolby Atmos mixing.

As part of the deal, Blu Digital Group has taken over Central Post LA’s 4,000-square-foot facility in Burbank, and its technical and creative teams. Utilizing the location’s existing infrastructure, which includes recording rooms and a Dolby Atmos-certified mixing stage, the acquisition enables Blu Digital Group to further expand its English dubbing and audio description division with immediate in-house production capabilities.

This venture reportedly comes in direct response to the growing appetite of US audiences to consume foreign content and the industry’s joint efforts towards enhancing the experience of visually impaired viewers through descriptive audio tracks.

Paulette Pantoja, CEO of Blu Digital Group, said, “Since expanding our English dubbing and audio description division late last year, we have had huge interest from the industry to grow these services as they integrate into media management operations. Acquiring Central Post LA’s facility, infrastructure, and talent into the Blu Digital Team helps us increase these services for our clients who need to localize foreign content for English-speaking audiences. We are eager to help our clients expand the audience of their content anywhere across the globe.”

The Blu headquarters, based in Burbank, will continue to be the main hub for its software development and its cloud-based media operations management teams.