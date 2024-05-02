China Film Group Responds to Consumer Focus

China (May 1, 2024)—China Film Group’s Sound and Picture Production Center has installed 147 Genelec monitors across 28 recording studios, editing rooms and production studios.

China Film upgraded due to the increased importance that is placed on audio by consumers. “In film and television, sound is greater than visuals, where ‘greater’ refers to the spatial extension,” states China Film sound director, Wang Danrong. “Sound fills the entire space, while visuals are confined to the screen.”

This shift has placed different demands on the monitoring environment, with engineers placing more emphasis on precision and uniformity. “When evaluating a piece of equipment, we usually consider its technology, parameters and more,” continues Wang Danrong. “Personally, I believe it’s essential to look at the brand’s history and its pursuit of sound. I find Genelec’s pursuit of ‘real’ sound quite reliable.”

Supporting China Film through the process was Digital Media Technology Co. Ltd. (DMT). It took on the responsibility for the design and integration of the monitoring system. “Genelec’s outstanding product quality and stable performance have always been our guarantee of confidence in system design,” states Wang Yufei, the project’s overall supervisor and Technical Director of DMT.

“When you recommend a professional product to a client, you don’t want it to have any issues. Nowadays, the production cycle for filmmaking is tight, and the importance of delivering projects on time is comparable to live television broadcasts. Any flaws in sound could potentially delay the film’s release, so the entire range of Genelec solutions can be said to help films meet their scheduled release dates.”

China Film has equipped four 7.1.4 immersive rooms, one of which is largely powered by 8361 three-way coaxial monitors from The Ones series, 20 rooms with either 5.0 or 5.1 surround systems and a further four stereo rooms entirely with Genelec Smart Active Monitoring.

All the studios in the complex have benefitted from system calibration via Genelec’s GLM software. “Using GLM, there’s almost no need for extensive manual operations,” notes Wang Guanghou, mixing engineer at China Film. “Just running GLM once covers most aspects.”