Czech Radio Upgrades Comms During Expansion

Czech Republic (August 8, 2024)—Czech Radio, which first deployed a Riedel wired intercom system in 2009, has upgraded the system as part of an ongoing expansion.

Over the years, the broadcaster has shifted from early Artist versions up to the Artist-1024 and from early Riedel RCP and DCP Series intercom panels to next-generation SmartPanels. Following the latest upgrade, the broadcaster’s infrastructure now consists of one new Artist-1024 frame, three Artist-64 matrices, almost 10 dozen intercom panels, including RSP-1232 and RSP-1216 SmartPanels, and a new Bolero wireless intercom system.

“One of the reasons we recommended Riedel products is their exceptionally long lifespan; the company’s older products operate seamlessly with newer generation solutions, making for future-proof investments,” said Tomas Vesely, managing director at Smart Informatics, the company that handled the system integration and support.

Czech Radio operates 10 nationwide stations and another 14 regional stations. Some of the regional studios are connected via VoIP, while others are connected via the SmartPanel’s Syntonous Mode, a feature that connects 1200 Series SmartPanels in wide area networks. In Syntonous Mode, the SmartPanel supports AES67 connections to the Artist matrix with high-path delay and without PTP synchronization. AES67 with Syntonous Mode provides high-quality audio with low latency.