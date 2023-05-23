Denmark’s TV 2 Upgrades to System T

Odense, Denmark (May 22, 2023)—TV 2 in Denmark is midway through upgrading to Solid State Logic System T broadcast audio mixing consoles across its galleries and OB trucks.

The government of Denmark established TV 2 in 1986 and the channel began broadcasting in October 1988. To date, the company has installed three SSL System T S300 and two S500 consoles of various configurations at its headquarters in Odense and in two OB trucks. Two more identically configured S500 consoles are scheduled for installation at TV 2’s headquarters, plus three at a second location in the country’s capital, Copenhagen, which will eventually bring TV 2’s complement of SSL System T consoles to 10 in total.

“The main thing we were looking for, when we were looking for some new consoles, was a solution where everything is within a single ecosystem,” says Jens Christensen, broadcast engineer, media technology, production and facility. “We were not interested in buying a lot of outboard gear; we wanted everything inside the console.”

When TV 2 first went shopping for a replacement console a few years ago, he says, “SSL was pretty much the only company who provided that.” ​Over the past two years, TV 2 has installed a System T S500m three-bay, 32-fader console configured for mobile applications in the company’s 20-camera OB4 truck, the largest remote production vehicle in Denmark, and an S300-32 32-fader desk in a smaller, 10-camera truck, DNK 47.

A compact 16-fader S300-16 surface is integrated into OB6 Flypack, a standard 40-foot shipping container that can be moved around the world for events and, when not on location, is based at the Odense facility where it is used as a gallery [control room] primarily for eSports.

Additionally, a 32-fader System T S300-32 has been installed in Control Room D at TV 2’s Odense headquarters and an S500-32 is currently being prepared for integration into another gallery.