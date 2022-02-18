dLive Finds That X Factor in Italy

Italy (February 18, 2022) — X Factor Italia has been around since 2008, annually finding new talent from around the country and bringing it to a worldwide stage. Every season finds new discoveries, but for the 2021 edition, there were some backstage, as the show moved to a pair of Allen & Heath dLive mixing systems.

For the 2021 season of X Factor Italia, Mauro La Ficara returned to his role as FOH engineer for the second year running, with production company AMG International SRL providing a turnkey audio system. “To manage the high number of incoming channels,” he said, “we use the dLive S7000 Surface with a DM64 MixRack, extended with a C3500 Surface and DM48 MixRack,” La Ficara explains. “The sync between the two systems for changing Scenes works very well via the Scene Embedded Recall; I simply connected a network cable between the MixRacks.” La Ficara’s configuration allowed over 250 input processing channels to be utilized during each show.

A dLive feature that La Ficara made use of was A/B/C/D Inputs, allowing up to four input sockets to be assigned to a single input channel with instantaneous switching via user configurable SoftKeys. “Having 4 alternative inputs on each channel is very useful, it easily allowed me to manage the bands without worrying which stage they played on, or if they were on RF” he noted.

“Also, I’m very happy with the quality of the DEEP compressors, especially the parallel path option which is very easy to use and available on all channels,” he added. “The multiband compressor [Dyn8] was also widely used, the options and parameters make it very versatile. I also used the built-in reverbs and delays without feeling the need to use any external processing, the range of choices and possibilities really cover any requirement.

“I am very happy with the decision to use dLive, particularly the versatility and flexibility of the surface. I can organize and then quickly manage a complex situation with several stages, where the needs of a TV show must coexist simultaneously with those of a live concert.”