Doss Doubles Down on Dante Solutions

Lexington, KY (February 27, 2026)—From NFL games and March Madness to Super Bowl Radio Row and The Masters golf tournament, broadcast services veteran Daryl Doss uses a selection of Dante-based intercom and announcer solutions to meet production demands.

With more than four decades of experience in radio broadcasting and live sports production, Doss, owner of Doss Technical Services and a contract engineer for SiriusXM and Westwood One Sports, has delivered audio systems for numerous demanding broadcast environments. As a freelance engineer supporting national broadcasts, he is responsible for specifying, integrating and deploying equipment that must perform under tight timelines and high pressure.

Doss’ deployments center around Dante-enabled infrastructure, allowing him to streamline complex signal paths using a single Ethernet connection. “Studio Technologies’ ease of deployment is huge,” says Doss. “Instead of running multiple discrete audio cables for program, IFB, talkback and coordination, I can run one cable, power the device via PoE, and be ready to go.”

His primary talent interface is the Studio Technologies Model 204 Announcer’s Console, which he deploys across a variety of productions from small SiriusXM talk show setups to large-scale sports broadcasts. For producer and crew communications, Doss typically uses Studio Technologies’ Model 348 Intercom Station, Model 374A Intercom Beltpack, and additional intercom solutions that form the backbone of his fly pack.

“This flexibility of my Studio Technologies gear allows me to maintain a single, compact kit capable of adapting to nearly any broadcast scenario,” says Doss. “With just a few minor adjustments, one kit can do just about anything I need it to do.”