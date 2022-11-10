Emerson College Upgrades, Networks Campus TV Studios

Boston, MA (November 10, 2022)—Emerson College has performed a major upgrade of its broadcast audio capabilities at its downtown Boston main campus, unveiling four television production control rooms newly equipped with Dante-networked Solid State Logic System T digital audio platforms.

Three of Emerson’s television production control rooms were built in 2003 and last upgraded in 2010, which included the installation of an SSL C10 HD digital broadcast desk. “We were so pleased with the C10 that we wanted to stick with SSL,” says Tim MacArthur, director of technical operations for Media Technologies and Production (MTP), the department that oversees the use of the equipment, production facilities and post production centers at Emerson College.

He continues, “In addition to the SSL components, we replaced the core Evertz router, installing a Dante hub, which brings our embedding, de-embedding and more into a Dante world for System T to pick from. Using Dante with multicast was just such an appealing promise to us; being able to grab a mic from a preamp in one studio and bring it to a control room in another.”

Systems integration for the upgrade project was provided by Diversified.

​Each of the new systems is powered by a TE1 Tempest Engine offering up to 256-path capacity, that are variously controlled by an S300 surface and Tempest Control Rack (TCR) with Fader Tile and combinations. An SSL System T S300 surface has replaced the C10 in the Audio A Suite, the audio control room for the Di Bona Television Studio — named for famed television producer Vin Di Bona, an Emerson alumnus — on the eighth floor of the Tufte Performance and Production Center (PPC).

The Tufte Television Studios also includes Teaching Studio and Control Room B, a classroom inside a standard television control room, where the audio facilities now incorporate a System T TCR with a Fader Tile control interface. SSL’s TCR is a 3RU PC enclosure that runs the complete System T control software — essentially, a System T mixer in a rack. The mixer may be operated from a 15.6 -inch touchscreen or a Fader Tile, which is a hardware controller that offers 16 motorized faders and status LEDs and provides fast access to 960 paths via dedicated Layer and Bank buttons.

The second of the three SSL System T Fader Tile and TCR systems has been installed at the control room and studio facilities in the Journalism Production Center. “It’s largely instructional, so we’re teaching journalists and producing daily newscasts, whether they’re self-contained as a course resource or posted online,” MacArthur says.

The third Fader Tile and TCR combination has been integrated into a control room in the nearby Bobbi Brown and Steven Plofker Gym to support live coverage of Emerson College’s men’s and women’s basketball and volleyball games. The onsite mix control system is networked to its TE1 Tempest Engine in the central machine room in the Tufte PPC.