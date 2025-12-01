European Film Academy Awards Nominations Announced

The European Film Academy has announced its 2026 European Film Awards nominations, including for sound designer and original score composer.

Berlin, Germany (December 1, 2025)—The European Film Academy has announced its nominations for the 2026 European Film Awards in the crafts categories, including for sound designer and original score composer.

Leading the pack overall, with five nominations each across the categories is Yorgos Lanthimos‘ Bugonia, Olivier Laxe’s Sirāt and Mascha Schilinski’s Sound of Falling. Bugonia is nominated both for original score and sound design; Sirāt is recognized for sound design.

The most renowned and prestigious awards for European film, the European Film Awards will be presented by the European Film Academy and European Film Academy Productions gGmbH on January 17, 2026 at the Haus der Kulturen der Welt in Berlin, Germany.

The list of nominees in the music and sound categories is as follows:

European Composer (Original Score)

Jerskin Fendrix for Bugonia

Michael Fiedler & Eike Hosenfeld for Sound of Falling (In Die Sonne Schauen)

Hania Rani for Sentimental Value (Affeksjonsverdi)

European Sound Designer

Johnnie Burn for Bugonia

Laia Casanovas for Sirāt

Gwennolé Le Borgne, Marion Papinot, Lars Ginzel, Elias Boughedir and Amal Attia for The Voice of Hind Rajab