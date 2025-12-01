European Film Academy Awards Nominations Announced

Berlin, Germany (December 1, 2025)—The European Film Academy has announced its nominations for the 2026 European Film Awards in the crafts categories, including for sound designer and original score composer.
Leading the pack overall, with five nominations each across the categories is Yorgos Lanthimos‘ Bugonia, Olivier Laxe’s Sirāt and Mascha Schilinski’s Sound of Falling. Bugonia is nominated both for original score and sound design; Sirāt is recognized for sound design.
The most renowned and prestigious awards for European film, the European Film Awards will be presented by the European Film Academy and European Film Academy Productions gGmbH on January 17, 2026 at the Haus der Kulturen der Welt in Berlin, Germany.
The list of nominees in the music and sound categories is as follows:
European Composer (Original Score)
Jerskin Fendrix for Bugonia
Michael Fiedler & Eike Hosenfeld for Sound of Falling (In Die Sonne Schauen)
Hania Rani for Sentimental Value (Affeksjonsverdi)
European Sound Designer
Johnnie Burn for Bugonia
Laia Casanovas for Sirāt
Gwennolé Le Borgne, Marion Papinot, Lars Ginzel, Elias Boughedir and Amal Attia for The Voice of Hind Rajab