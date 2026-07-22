Finneas to Keynote Guild of Music Supervisors Conference

Finneas O’Connell will be the keynote speaker for the 12th Annual Guild of Music Supervisors State of Music in Media Conference.

Los Angeles, CA (July 22, 2026)—Award-winning singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer and composer Finneas O’Connell will be the keynote speaker for the 12th Annual Guild of Music Supervisors State of Music in Media Conference in August.

O’Connell will present the keynote address on Saturday, Aug. 15 at 10:30 a.m. on the West Los Angeles College Campus. His keynote, “Inside the Importance of Music and Its Powerful Connection to Story: A Conversation with Finneas O’Connell,” will explore his career and impact on the industry, and will be moderated by Emmy-nominated writer, showrunner and actor Diallo Riddle.

President of the Guild of Music Supervisors Jonathan Leahy says, ““This year’s State of Music in Media Conference is all about celebrating the ecosystem that brings together musical artistry and visual storytelling. We are thrilled and honored to welcome Finneas as our keynote speaker. His career perfectly demonstrates how each of us brings a unique voice to the creative process based on personal experiences and perspectives—and through collaboration, those voices become the choir of truly impactful creative work.”

Conference programming highlights include spotlight panels with 2026 Emmy-nominated music supervisors, composers and songwriters, plus conversations about new landscapes to explore for all music supervisors, how-to classes on fixing music clearance challenges and multiple opportunities to learn how to get music in front of music supervisors.

Panelists appearing at the conference include Andrew Bird (The Pitt), Nora Felder (Stranger Things), Manish Raval (Nobody Wants This), Michelle Johnson (The Boys), Yvette Metoyer (The Boys), Matt Biffa (Hacks), Toko Nagata (Widow’s Bay), Kris Bowers (Spider-Noir), Michael Dean Parsons (Spider-Noir), Dave Porter (Pluribus), Carlos Rafael Rivera (Hacks), David Stal (Hacks) and Miguel Gandelman (SuperBowl LX Halftime Show with Bad Bunny).

The conference was established to provide a community environment in which the knowledge, resources and skills specific to music supervision are expanded and shared to sustain the highest level of professionalism and evolve the collective expertise.

This event is open to members and friends of the guild only.