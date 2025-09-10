Firehouse Fires Up MTV VMAs’ Audio

Elmont, NY (September 10, 2025)—The MTV Video Music Awards have been a mainstay of September for more than 40 years, but the 2025 edition found the venerable event doing something it never had before—moving to CBS. The focus remained on music, videos, fashion and general outrageousness, of course. Many things remained the same—the show was hosted once again at UBS Arena in Elmont, NY and organizers turned to Kingston, NY-based Firehouse Productions to provide live sound, much as it has for 17 of the last 25 VMAs.

Aiming to ensure everyone heard everything, Firehouse fielded a massive JBL Professional VTX system. This year, the system expanded to include 104 VTX V25 line array loudspeakers, 24 flown VTX S28 subs, 16 ground-stacked VTX G28 subs, and 32 VTX A6 front fills. That made for more than 180 loudspeakers in all, driven by Crown I-Tech HD amplifiers. The system was designed using JBL Venue Synthesis software to accommodate the complex staging and camera demands.

Mark Dittmar, vice president at Firehouse Productions, explained the choice, noting, “Intelligibility is everything on a show like the VMAs. At 170 feet, the JBL VTX V25 ii CS loudspeakers still sounds in your face, even when it’s not. With the VTX system and Venue Synthesis, we’re able to cover the audience no matter where the stage ends up, and the energy in the room is always exactly what the producers want.”

With the support of JBL Professional and Firehouse Productions, the VMAs continue to set the standard for live music television, delivering visuals and sound powerful enough for broadcast and intimate enough to connect directly with fans.

This year’s awards featured the likes of Lady Gaga, who led with 12 nominations and performed, followed by Bruno Mars with 11 and Kendrick Lamar with 10. Mariah Carey took home a Video Vanguard Award, and other highlights included an Ozzy Osborne tribute by Yungblud, Nuno Bettencourt, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith.