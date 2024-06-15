First General Interest Public TV Channel Launches in Monaco

Wuppertal, Germany—TVMonaco, the first general interest public television channel in the principality, has implemented Riedel’s Artist intercom system and SmartPanels, along with the Bolero wireless intercom system, across its broadcast operations.

An Artist-1024 intercom node, an array of Riedel SmartPanels (including the RSP-1232 HL, RSP-2318 and DSP-2312), and Bolero beltpacks were delivered and taken live to support the channel’s inaugural broadcast. The products support editorial and technical teams by facilitating communication between the control room, MCR, seven editing rooms and maintenance cockpit.

The production team also relies on the Riedel solutions to ensure connectivity with external partners. The system is compatible with various audio formats, including Dante, MADI and AES67, as well as its support for SMPTE ST 2110.

“Riedel’s state-of-the-art solutions not only met our immediate communication needs but also gave us confidence in our ability to launch a brand-new broadcast station on schedule and bring our programming to air successfully,” said Sylvain Bottari, CTO at TVMonaco.

Officially launched in September 2023, by Prince Albert II of Monaco, and a new addition to the TV5Monde network, TVMonaco is dedicated to delivering content centered around the environment, news, sports, and the art of living on the Grande Riviera.