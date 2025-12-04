France’s Stop & Go Launches Two New OB Trucks

France-based production company Stop & Go has doubled down on SSL for two very different OB units.

Toulouse, France (December 4, 2025)—France-based production company Stop & Go has doubled down on SSL for two very different OB units, installing System T S400 consoles into both its OB6 remote unit and ground-breaking two-story hybrid OB4.

Established in 2010, the Toulouse-based company says it has commissioned both trucks to remain flexible in a rapidly evolving market. On the road since April 2025, OB6 is a traditional trailer unit with a full-size 48-fader SSL System T audio desk and is custom-designed for premium events. But OB4, which made its live debut in September providing coverage of the French Top 14 Rugby League for Canal+ with a 32-fader S400, is a very different proposition.

“We started by rethinking the networking of our entire fleet to make resource sharing between trucks easier, and when we started looking at new technologies and more robust connectivity, we realized that if we can do this locally, we can also do it remotely,” says Stop & Go technical director Thomas Mutos.

“The project represents a major step forward in how we approach live production. OB6 features a 48-fader SSL System T audio desk to give us a larger control surface for high-capacity productions; its layout allows for more space and a bigger technical setup.

“But OB4 is our first hybrid truck, capable of operating autonomously or being fully remote-controlled. Our clients are increasingly seeking partners who can demonstrate a commitment to reducing their carbon footprint, and this dual capability allows us to significantly reduce production costs by limiting team travel and centralizing resources, while also lowering environmental impact. Using a single truck for both workflows is a key part of this strategy.”

The 48-fader surface in OB6 is split into two sections and OB4’s twin-bay S400 is located next to a System T Fader Tile connected to SSL’s Tempest Control App (TCA).

Despite the differences between both trucks, Mutos says the decision to standardize equipment was intentional. “Our goal is to provide our clients and teams with tools that are simple, robust, flexible and fully integrated into our workflows, and we knew we wanted the same audio system in both trucks,” says Mutos.