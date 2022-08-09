From a Big Wedding to a Solo Cyclist

New York, NY (August 9, 2022)—Brooklyn, NY-based sound mixer Robert O’Haire recently used his Lectrosonics wireless gear to capture 10 actors for a feature film’s wedding scene.

O’Haire’s career began as his teenage interest in audio. “I’ve been interested in sound and recording live music since I was 18. My father was a reporter for The New York Times, and I used to take his tape recorder to concerts to record the music, which I probably shouldn’t have done, but I was obsessed with recording. Then I started going to clubs with recording gear and mics and doing recordings on my own — and then people started asking me to come back.”

His list of production credits now includes feature films such as That’s Beautiful Frank, Millie and the Lords, and Santorini Blue, with Ice-T and Richard Belzer; short films like The Keeper, My Over There and Parked; as well as videos commercials and indie projects. He has handled sound for documentaries like Fantastic Fungi, 1970: Sex, Fashion and Disco, and Troublemakers: The Story of Land Art.

One recent shoot on City Island in New York for Camp Joy Film involved 10 actors, all wearing wireless, even though some only had a single line. O’Haire says normally he’d want to use a boom mic for such a shoot as opposed to mixing 10 voices simultaneously. But the scene was an outdoor wedding, so a boom was less practical.

He used his Lectro UCR201 and SMDWB transmitters, each paired with a Sanken COS-11D lav mic, on four of the talent, while the second sound mixer on the shoot used systems of a different brand on the others. His two UM400 receivers and his SRc dual receiver fed into a Sound Devices 788T multitrack audio recorder. O’Haire reports that his systems performed flawlessly that day.

On a three-day shoot for a commercial last November, O’Haire placed a Lectrosonics SMWB wideband transmitter on the talent, who was cycling about 1,000 feet on a paved path in Fort Tryon Park in Upper Manhattan. To keep up, the camera also was on a bike, and O’Haire recorded the wireless channel from the SRc receiver while also providing a wireless hop to the camera.