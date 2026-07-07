From Rugrats to the President

Over a two-decade career, production sound mixer Greg Murphy has miked up everyone from a crawling baby to a U.S. president.

Orlando, FL (July 7, 2026)—Over a two-decade career, production sound mixer Greg Murphy has miked up everyone from a crawling baby to a U.S. president.

Born and raised in Brooklyn, Murphy’s journey into production sound began in 1996. After working as a DJ, he started in television as a production assistant and grip, eventually helping camera operators run small audio mixers during two-man field shoots.

Over his career, he has been the man in the background capturing audio for network shows, documentaries and news, working with a client list that spans major networks like ESPN, HBO, Fox News, and the MLB Network. To navigate everything from presidential interviews to theme park roller coasters, Murphy relies on a core kit of Lectrosonics gear, anchored by DCR822 compact dual channel digital receivers and SMDWB dual battery miniature wideband transmitters.

Murphy has wired up CEOs, national dignitaries and every U.S. president since Bill Clinton. One of his most memorable assignments involved miking President George W. Bush at Camp David. After wiring the president, Murphy realized he had forgotten to introduce himself.

“I said, ‘Mr. President, I totally messed up and forgot to tell you my name. It’s Greg Murphy.’ He sized me up and said, ‘You look like a Murphy, I’m going to call you Murph!'” For the next several days, “Murph” says he captured pristine audio using his Lectrosonics equipment, even while roaming the RF-heavy Oval Office.

Murphy’s audio philosophy centers on preparedness. “Chance favors the prepared mind, so I prepare endlessly,” he says, noting that he used to mic his own children when they were crawling babies just to practice getting clean audio in unpredictable situations.

In 2016, seeking a lifestyle change and less travel, Murphy relocated with his family from New York City to Florida. Today, his primary go-to audio bag features a Sound Devices 633 paired with two Lectrosonics DCR822 receivers, giving him four immediate channels of high-quality wireless.

“I love the 822 receivers,” he says. “The technology gives me the flexibility to scan and navigate the dense RF ‘schmutz’ when doing major sporting events like MLB Spring Training.”