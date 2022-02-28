Game Creek Video Ramps Up Control Anywhere IP Kit

Game Creek Video has been helping sports production teams produce and control live broadcasts off-site with its GCV Anywhere IP remote kit.

Northridge, CA (February 28, 2022)—Game Creek Video has been helping sports production teams to produce and control live broadcasts off-site with its GCV Anywhere IP remote kit, developed at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, which incorporates the MPA1-Mix-Dante from TSL Products.

GVC Anywhere, a remote interface for OB trucks, manages the bandwidth, video encoding and decoding, comms, IP audio and more. According to James Piccirillo, broadcast network systems manager, Game Creek Video, the GCV Anywhere kits were developed to help its customers retain onsite production resources and control remotely as needed.

The first GCV Anywhere kit was deployed for a major golf tournament in 2020. Since then, the company has created several more kits, which are used across both major national and regional sports broadcasts, and Piccirillo believes it is something that will continue well into the future.

TSL’s MPA1-Mix-Dante enables the creation of a custom mix on the fly using the independent source gain encoders, from any combination of the 64 Dante/AES67 and 64 MADI sources available. This audio monitor features a source label and a monitor mix label display, so operators can access and monitor the necessary audio sources, as well as peak metering.

“We predict remote broadcast solutions will continue to be utilized for future sports broadcast productions, while home productions remain as full onsite productions,” Piccirillo says.