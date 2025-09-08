Grass Valley AMPP’d About Audinate

Grass Valley has announced the integration of native Dante audio networking within its AMPP platform.

Montreal, Canada (September 8, 2025)—Grass Valley has announced the integration of native Dante audio networking within its AMPP (Agile Media Processing Platform), through a new strategic collaboration with Audinate.

According to the announcement, this partnership brings Dante connectivity directly into AMPP, allowing users to discover, manage and route Dante audio streams without external hardware. The integration will provide audio capabilities across any AMPP-powered workflow, reportedly supporting up to 128×128 bidirectional channels and latency as low as 1ms.

The new functionality is fully integrated into AMPP’s microservices architecture, and is deployed, scaled and managed like any other AMPP service, allowing operators to mix Dante sources alongside other IP audio formats within the GV Media Universe.

For the first time, Dante I/O is available through AMPP’s licensing model, offering hourly and monthly subscription options. This gives customers i access to professional audio networking enabling rapid deployment for short-term productions, seasonal events or dynamic scaling needs.

The solution also supports the use of Dante Domain Manager for device management across complex network installations, including the creation of multiple clocking domains, management and routing of signals across VLANs and subnets, creation and management of AES 67 and ST 2110 device domains, and monitoring of the overall Dante system status.